BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
June 29 Opsens Inc
* Opsens reports Q3 2017 results - another record quarter with revenues up 130% to $4.9 million
* Says in Q3, consolidated sales increased by 130%, supported by FFR sales growth
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly sales $4.8 million versus. $2 million
Opsens Inc says appointment of Robin Villeneuve as chief financial officer
Xunlei ltd - announced that its board appointed Lei Chen as its chief executive officer and director of board, effectively starting from july 6, 2017