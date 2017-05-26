BRIEF- Optex Group unit CCS to sell stake in China-based JV and to set up new unit in China

May 26(Reuters) - Optex Group Co Ltd

* Says its unit CCS Inc will sell entire shares (51 percent stake) in a China-based joint venture Rsee, which was established in January, 2014, by CCS and a business investment engaged company

* Price at 4.5 million yuan (about 72 million yen)

* Transaction in 2017

* Says CCS will establish a wholly owned unit in China, which will be engaged in development, manufacture and sales of lighting equipment and this unit will be capitalized at 3 million yuan (about 48 million yen), in June

