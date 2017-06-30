BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group
June 30 Optima Specialty Steel Inc :
* Optima Specialty Steel’S plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc - united states bankruptcy court for district of delaware confirmed its plan of reorganization
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.