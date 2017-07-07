BRIEF-Taiwan's Mediatek's posts 12 pct y/y fall in June sales
July 7 Mediatek Inc * Says June sales down 12.0 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2twFfAp Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 7 Optotech Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.19 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1rJJNy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 15