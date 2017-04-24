FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Opus Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.21
April 24, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Opus Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Opus Bank

* Opus Bank announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total net interest income decreased 7% to $56.1 million in Q1 of 2017 from $60.2 million in Q4 of 2016

* Net charge-offs were $5.1 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to $19.2 million in Q4 of 2016

* Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.14% in Q1 of 2017 from 3.36% in Q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

