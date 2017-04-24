BRIEF-Opus Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.21

April 24 (Reuters) - Opus Bank

* Opus Bank announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total net interest income decreased 7% to $56.1 million in Q1 of 2017 from $60.2 million in Q4 of 2016

* Net charge-offs were $5.1 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to $19.2 million in Q4 of 2016

* Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.14% in Q1 of 2017 from 3.36% in Q4 of 2016.