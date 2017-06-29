June 29 Opus Group Ab (Publ)

* Opus issues a USD 25 million taxable corporate note in the U.S.

* Opus Group says letter of credit backed bond of $25 million, issued by Opus Inspection, carries a taxable interest rate, which is in line with LIBOR 7 days

