April 25 (Reuters) - Oracle Netsuite Global Business Unit:

* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11

* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT - IN ASIA PACIFIC, NETSUITE PLANS TO INITIALLY LAUNCH FACILITIES IN AUSTRALIA, SINGAPORE FOLLOWED BY JAPAN, CHINA