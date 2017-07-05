July 5 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oramed announces dual-listing on Tel Aviv stock exchange

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Based on current market capitalization of company, it is expected that Oramed will be included in TA SME-60 index​

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Oramed common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq capital markets