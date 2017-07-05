MOVES-Morningstar names Jason Dubinsky CFO
July 5 Investment research firm Morningstar Inc named Jason Dubinsky chief financial officer, effective July 24.
July 5 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oramed announces dual-listing on Tel Aviv stock exchange
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Based on current market capitalization of company, it is expected that Oramed will be included in TA SME-60 index
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Oramed common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq capital markets
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing