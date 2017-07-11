UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
July 11 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oramed announces end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA to initiate phase 3 program
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals-phase IIB trial met primary & secondary endpoints by indicating a statistically significant lowering of glucose relative to placebo
* Oramed - FDA agreed to schedule an end-of-phase II meeting with co for phase IIB trial of oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 in treatment of type 2 diabetes
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc says end-of-phase II meeting is expected to take place on August 31, 2017
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals-FDA agreed to schedule end-of-phase II meeting with co for completed phase IIB trial of ORMD-0801 in treatment of type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.