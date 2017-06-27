British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
June 27 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oramed granted Japanese patent for combination insulin and glp-1 analog capsule
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Japanese intellectual property office has publicized its intent to grant oramed a patent
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - patent covers Oramed's invention of an oral insulin and glucagon-like peptide-1 (glp-1) analog combination composition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing