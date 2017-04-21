BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q1 consolidated net profit up at 9.8 million euros

April 21 (Reuters) - Orange Belgium SA:

* Q1 operational cash flow 39.8 million euros versus 29.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 72.2 million euros versus 53.8 million euros year ago

* Total number connected SIM cards at end of Q1 was 5.92 million versus 5.73 million year ago

* Reached a total turnover of 307.2 million euros in Q1 of 2017

* Q1 consolidated net profit 9.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Reiterates its guidance for 2017: growth in total service revenues and an adjusted EBITDA between 290 and 310 million euros in 2017