FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q1 consolidated net profit up at 9.8 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 21, 2017 / 5:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q1 consolidated net profit up at 9.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Orange Belgium SA:

* Q1 operational cash flow 39.8 million euros versus 29.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 72.2 million euros versus 53.8 million euros year ago

* Total number connected SIM cards at end of Q1 was 5.92 million versus 5.73 million year ago

* Reached a total turnover of 307.2 million euros in Q1 of 2017

* Q1 consolidated net profit 9.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Reiterates its guidance for 2017: growth in total service revenues and an adjusted EBITDA between 290 and 310 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.