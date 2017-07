BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q2 net profit beats Reuters poll

July 26 (Reuters) - ORANGE BELGIUM SA:

* TOTAL NUMBER CONNECTED SIM CARDS AT END Q2 5.89‍​ MILLION VERSUS 5.84 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORANGE BELGIUM GROUP REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017‍​

* ORANGE BELGIUM GROUP’S ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED 8.4 % IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 TO 157.2 MILLION EUROS

* Q2 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER EUR 310.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 305 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 CAPEX EUR 45.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.8 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 17.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.6 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* "WE CONSIDER THAT FAIR CO-INVESTMENT MODELS WILL ACTUALLY LEAD TO A WIDER AND QUICKER FIBER NETWORK DEPLOYMENT"-CEO

* ADDED CLOSE TO 15 THOUSAND CONVERGENT NET ADDITIONS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017

IN MOBILE ACTIVITIES: EU ROAMING IMPACT AMOUNTED TO 7.2 AND 11.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2017