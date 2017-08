April 20 (Reuters) - Orange Egypt For Telecommunications :

* Q1 consol net loss EGP 300.6 million versus loss EGP 12.3 million year ago

* Q1 consol sales EGP 3.06 billion versus EGP 2.84 billion year ago

* Board accepts resignation of Atef Ahmad Helmy Najib as chairman Source: (bit.ly/2oNsaCb) Further company coverage: )