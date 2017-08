BRIEF-Orange enters exclusive negotiations to acquire Business & Decision

May 18 (Reuters) - Orange SA:

* ORANGE ENTERS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE BUSINESS & DECISION TO ACCELERATE ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES' GROWTH IN DATA INTELLIGENCE

* ENTERS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING STAKE IN BUSINESS & DECISION, AN INTERNATIONAL CONSULTING AND SYSTEMS INTEGRATION GROUP

* ORANGE WILL OFFER SHAREHOLDERS 7.93 EUROS PER SHARE IN CASH, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO MAXIMUM PRICE PAID BY MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

* OFFER VALUES ENTIRE CAPITAL OF BUSINESS & DECISION AT APPROXIMATELY 62.5 MILLION EUROS

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q3 OF 2017.

* IN EVENT OF SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE, ORANGE WILL FILE A SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC OFFER FOR ALL BUSINESS & DECISION SHARES IT DOES NOT HOLD

* THIS ACQUISITION PROJECT IS PART OF ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES' DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY, WHICH AIMS TO POSITION IT AS A GLOBAL PLAYER IN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)