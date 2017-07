July 21 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA

* Says signed initial deal to buy Multimedia Polska Energia for 37 million zlotys ($10.15 million)

* Says Multimedia Polska Energia sells electricity to around 75,000 clients

* Deal will help Orange Polska increase client base and offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6457 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)