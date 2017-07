March 22 Orange Polska:

* Says taking part in negotiations with Multimedia Polska S.A regarding acquiring 100 percent shares in Multimedia Polska Energia

* Multimedia Polska Energia distributes energy to both individual and business customers

* Says: "Negotiations are ongoing and the outcome is uncertain"

* Says purchase of Multimedia Polska Energia, would fit company's strategy of enlarging portfolio of services for households.