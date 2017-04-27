BRIEF-Orange Polska not to engage in aggressive mobile price strategies-CEO

April 27 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA

* The chief executive of Orange Polska, Jean-Francois Fallacher, says company not to engage in aggressive mobile pricing strategies

* "We at Orange are not going to enter into any aggressive price strategies, that is absolutely clear. We obviously hope the competition would become, let's say, more reasonable looking at the very high prices we paid for 4G licenses," he says at webcast after presenting Q2 results

* Orange Polska, a unit of France's Orange is Poland's largest telecoms operator

* Orange Polska Chief Financial Officer Maciej Nowohonski says: "on the real estate front, I hope we will be able to post to you better results in Q2 than in Q1"

* Last year, Nowohonski said the company would try to accelerate the sale of its real estate assets as it struggles with falling revenue from its legacy fixed line business and faces high fiber investment expenditures

* Nowohonski says Orange Polska expects slower year-on-year growth in revenue from mobile equipment in Q2 than in Q1, says "starting from Q3 and Q4 ... you should not see strong increases because we are going to continue with more or less 300 million zlotys of installments. That is what we plan."

* Orange Polska Q1 results presentation: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)