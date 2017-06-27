Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
June 27 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Ltd :
* To sale and purchase agreement between Giant Harvest Company, True Vision Limited and Nan Hai Corp
* Giant Harvest, co, True Vision and Nan Hai Corp entered into a termination agreement
* Pursuant to termination agreement, initial payment of RMB3 million made by Beijing OSGH shall be refunded
* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse effect on operation and financial position of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bid to revive a state statute legalizing sports betting that was struck down by lower courts as a violation of federal law.