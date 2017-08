May 7 (Reuters) - Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding

* FY consol net profit EGP 897.5 million versus net loss EGP 3.61 billion year ago

* FY Consol operating revenue EGP 538.4 million versus EGP 291.4 million year ago

* Egyptian pound floatation had a positive impact of EGP 1.44 billion on FY consol profit Source: (bit.ly/2pmQWH4) Further company coverage: