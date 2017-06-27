BRIEF-Getty Realty signs deal to acquire 49 properties
* Getty realty corp. Enters into definitive agreement to acquire 49 properties for $123 million
June 27 Orasure Technologies Inc:
* Orasure Technologies - announced agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,will enable co to offer or a quick HIV self-test at an affordable price
* Orasure Technologies - funding will consist of support payments tied to volume of product sold by orasure and reimbursement of certain related costs
* Orasure Technologies Inc - under 4-year agreement, co will make oraquick hiv self-test available for purchase in 50 developing countries
* PHILIPS RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET MULTIPLE NEW APPLICATIONS ON ITS INTELLISPACE PORTAL PLATFORM FOR RADIOLOGY