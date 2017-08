Feb 28 (Reuters) - Orbcomm Inc:

* ORBCOMM - COS' CANADIAN UNIT TO GIVE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA TO CANADA'S GOVERNMENT FOR MONITORING CANADIAN, GLOBAL MARITIME TRAFFIC