BRIEF-Orbital ATK reports Q1 EPS $1.23

May 11 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc

* Orbital ATK announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.15

* Q1 revenue $1.085 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion

* Company reaffirms full-year financial guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q1 of 2017, orbital ATK booked approximately $1,640 million in new firm and option orders

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.10, revenue view $4.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S