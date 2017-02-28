Feb 28 Orbital ATK Inc:
* Orbital ATK's board of directors expands share buyback
plan and increases quarterly cash dividend
* Orbital ATK Inc says quarterly cash dividend increased
6.5% to $0.32 per share
* Orbital ATK Inc says board approves $200 million in
additional share repurchases through March 2018
* Orbital ATK Inc - new $200 million authorization for share
repurchases is in addition to a prior $250 million authority
board previously approved
* Orbital ATK Inc says new authorization extends through
march 2018 and brings total share repurchase authorization to
$450 million
