4 months ago
BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite provides corporate update

* Approximately 39 full time employee equivalents, out of 81, have been temporarily laid-off

* Is now under protection of companies' creditors arrangement act

* Orbite technologies inc - Denis Arguin, vice-president of engineering and operations, left company on April 28

* Orbite Technologies Inc - most of layoffs are at cap-chat plant

* Superior court of Quebec's initial order provides for an initial stay of all proceedings until may 29, 2017

* Orbite Technologies - repayment of principal under main agreements with Investissement Québec, Canada economic development is scheduled to commence in 2020, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

