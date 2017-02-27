BRIEF-Honeywell announced $11 mln modernization project at U.S. air force base in Los Angeles
* Honeywell - announced an $11 million modernization project at U.S. Air force base in Los Angeles, California.
Feb 27 Orbite Technologies Inc
* Orbite Technologies Inc - provides an update on company's progress on its high purity alumina production
* Orbite Technologies Inc - anticipates achieving consistent continuous operation at 1 tonne per day throughput rates in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honeywell - announced an $11 million modernization project at U.S. Air force base in Los Angeles, California.
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - announced renewal of an agreement with Lockheed Martin
* And Phoenix Children's Hospital sign 15-year agreement to redefine imaging, patient monitoring and clinical informatics in pediatric care