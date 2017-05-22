May 22 Orbotech Ltd
* Orbotech Ltd - Israel Tax Authority conducted an
investigation that involved document collection at co’s
headquarters in Israel and at office of co’s tax consultant
* Orbotech Ltd - several of co’s employees, including
officers, are being questioned, as are tax consultants from co’s
independent registered accounting firm
* Orbotech Ltd - the criminal investigation relates to tax
positions taken by the company in the audit period as well as in
prior periods
* Orbotech Ltd says it is co-operating with the Israel Tax
Authority - sec filing
* Orbotech Ltd - On May 21, co received tax assessment from
ita with respect to fiscal 2012-2014t period, which challenges
co’s positions on several issues
Source text: (bit.ly/2qH3Lim)
