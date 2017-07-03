BRIEF- Orchestra Holdings completes transition to holding company structure
* Says it restructured the company into a holding company, effective July 3
July 3Orchestra Holdings Inc
* Says its consolidated subsidiary Ayuta Co Ltd plans to acquire system development business from Sarette Co Ltd
* Price undisclosed
* Transaction date on July 21
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sqkn5B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
