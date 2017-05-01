BRIEF-Orchids Paper reports quarterly loss, suspends dividend

May 1 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co

* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Sees step-change improvements in earnings and cash flow in third and fourth quarters

* Says to suspend quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility and ensure capital is allocated to further success of business

* Q2 new volume $15 million to $20 million of ebitda and to run rate of $50 million to $60 million of ebitda when new capacity is sold out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: