BRIEF-Orchids Paper reports quarterly loss, suspends dividend

May 1 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Sees step-change improvements in earnings and cash flow in third and fourth quarters
* Says to suspend quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility and ensure capital is allocated to further success of business
* Q2 new volume $15 million to $20 million of ebitda and to run rate of $50 million to $60 million of ebitda when new capacity is sold out