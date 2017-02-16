FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ordina FY net result turns to profit of 5.0 million euros
#IT Services & Consulting
February 16, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ordina FY net result turns to profit of 5.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ordina Nv:

* Q4 recurring EBITDA 5.1 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 84.2 million euros versus 90.8 million euros year ago

* FY net result 5.0 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros year ago

* In 2017, we will be looking to hire 700 professionals in the Netherlands and Belgium/Luxembourg - CEO

* From 2017 onwards, the ICR must be a minimum of 5.0

* Proposal to pay a dividend of 2 euro cents per share Source text: bit.ly/2kVdjmV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

