May 2 (Reuters) - Ordina NV:

* Q1 EBITDA falls to 4.3 million euros ($4.69 million) (Q1 2016: 4.6 million euros)

* Q1 revenue declines by 1.8 pct to 88.2 million euros (Q1 2016: 89.9 million euros)

* Q1 net profit virtually unchanged at 1.7 million euros (Q1 2016: 1.8 million euros)

* We have made our top priorities for 2017 recruitment and retention of professionals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)