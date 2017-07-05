July 5 O'reilly Automotive Inc:
* O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017
comparable store sales results and announces dates for its
second quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.7 percent
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - "faced a more challenging sales
environment than we expected for remainder of quarter"
* Comparable store sales shortfall will have consequent
impact on operating profitability, which co will report in q2
* O'Reilly Automotive-q2 comparable store sales fell below
guidance of 3 pct to 5 pct, due to continued headwinds from
second consecutive mild winter, overall weak consumer demand
