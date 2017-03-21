BRIEF-Orell Fuessli FY EBIT up at CHF 18.5 mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Orell Fuessli Holding AG:

* Reported net revenue of 298.9 million Swiss francs ($299.41 million) in the 2016 financial year, equivalent to an increase of 7% compared to the previous year (279.4 million Swiss francs).

* FY operating earnings (EBIT) increased by 5% to 18.5 million francs (17.6 million francs in 2015).).

* The board of directors will propose to the annual general meeting that a dividend of 4.00 francs per share be paid.

* FY net income 12.3 million Swiss francs versus 12.8 million francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/2nEZhbV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9983 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)