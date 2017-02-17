Feb 17 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Expects total revenue for q4
of 2016 to be between approximately $13.4 million to $13.9
million
* Expects U.S. net sales for contrave for Q4 of 2016 to be
between approximately $11.5 million to $12.0 million
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Company also expects U.S. net
sales for contrave for q4 of 2016 to be between approximately
$11.5 million to $12.0 million

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Expects total revenue for
year ended December 31, 2016 to be between approximately $33.3
million to $33.8 million
* Orexigen Therapeutics - entered into separate privately
negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of 2.75%
convertible senior notes due 2020
* Q4 revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $34.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Orexigen Therapeutics - new notes bear interest at fixed
rate of 2.75% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on june
1 and december 1 of each year
