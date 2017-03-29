FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Organigram announces production license renewal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Organigram announces production license renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Organigram Holdings Inc:

* Organigram announces production license renewal

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Organigram's expansion project remains on target for completion in calendar Q4 2017

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Organigram's expansion project remains on target for completion in calendar Q4 2017

* Organigram Holdings Inc - project will add 110,000 square feet to production facility in Moncton, New Brunswick

* Organigram Holdings - Co's unit received renewal of license to produce, sell dried marijuana, cannabis oil

* Organigram Holdings Inc - upon completion of this phase, company will have capacity to produce up to 16,000 kgs of cannabis

* Renewal of license for co's unit pursuant to access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.