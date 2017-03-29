BRIEF-Organigram announces production license renewal

March 29 (Reuters) - Organigram Holdings Inc:

* Organigram announces production license renewal

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Organigram's expansion project remains on target for completion in calendar Q4 2017

* Organigram Holdings Inc - project will add 110,000 square feet to production facility in Moncton, New Brunswick

* Organigram Holdings - Co's unit received renewal of license to produce, sell dried marijuana, cannabis oil

* Organigram Holdings Inc - upon completion of this phase, company will have capacity to produce up to 16,000 kgs of cannabis

* Renewal of license for co's unit pursuant to access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations