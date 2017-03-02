BRIEF-Orient Paper Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.17

March 2 (Reuters) - Orient Paper Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly revenue $31.4 million versus $35.1 million

* Orient Paper Inc announces unaudited preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Orient Paper Inc says "our revenues were essentially flat and profits were down in 2016"

* Orient paper says remain cautious on 2017 outlook as slowing GDP growth trend, among other things likely to continue to take a toll on paper industry in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: