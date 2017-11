Nov 3 (Reuters) - Orient Paper Inc:

* ORIENT PAPER, INC. PRE-ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2017

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 10.6 PERCENT TO $33.5 MILLION

* ORIENT PAPER INC QTRLY ‍PRELIMINARY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: