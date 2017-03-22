March 22 Orient Paper Inc
* Orient Paper - as of Dec 31, 2016, co had assets of about
$14.5 million, liabilities of about $20.6 million , resulting in
working capital deficiency of about $6.1 million
* Orient Paper - currently seeking to restructure term of
liabilities by raising funds through long-term loans to pay off
liabilities with shorter terms
* Orient Paper - ability to continue as going concern
dependent upon obtaining necessary financing or negotiating
terms of existing short-term liabilities
* Orient Paper - in addition to working capital deficit, had
entered into contracts with capital expenditure commitments for
about $14 million as of Dec 31 - SEC filing
