BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($588.94 million)bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sic96v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7919 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share