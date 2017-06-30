BRIEF-CPI Property Group raises EUR 51.5 million, issues 515 mln shares
* DGAP-NEWS: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CPI PROPERTY GROUP RAISES EUR 51.5 MILLION AND ISSUES 515 MILLION NEW SHARES.
June 30 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Notice from CSRC received by Pan Fei, an independent non-executive director of company
* Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market
* Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission
* CSRC intends to issue a warning and impose a fine of RMB50,000 on Pan
* Warning and fine related to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite Technology during Pan's tenure as an independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, June 30 U.s. President Donald Trump's proposal to restrict imports of steel and aluminium for national security reasons came under fire at the WTO on Friday, with China, the European Union, Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Russia raising concerns.