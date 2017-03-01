FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orient Securities to issue a maximum of 800 mln A shares
March 1, 2017 / 12:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Orient Securities to issue a maximum of 800 mln A shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd-

* Board approved to revise proposals in relation to proposed non-public issuance of a share

* Company will issue a maximum of 800 million a shares to not more than 10 specific target subscribers

* Expects to raise a gross proceeds of up to rmb12 billion

* Company and shenergy group entered into shenergy subscription agreement

* Orient securities co - shenergy group to subscribe for not less than 200 million and not more than 230 million a shares under proposed non-public issuance of a shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

