BRIEF-Orient Securities to issue a maximum of 800 mln A shares

March 1 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd-

* Board approved to revise proposals in relation to proposed non-public issuance of a share

* Company will issue a maximum of 800 million a shares to not more than 10 specific target subscribers

* Expects to raise a gross proceeds of up to rmb12 billion

* Company and shenergy group entered into shenergy subscription agreement

* Orient securities co - shenergy group to subscribe for not less than 200 million and not more than 230 million a shares under proposed non-public issuance of a shares