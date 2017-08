April 19 (Reuters) - Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd :

* Company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with haitong international investment fund spc

* Deal in relation to possible cooperation where both parties will invest total of not more than about us$50 million

* Haitong SPC would subscribe for preferred shares of a limited company to be set up by company Source text: [bit.ly/2on3JJ8] Further company coverage: