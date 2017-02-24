China's Evergrande proposes bond amendments to take on much more debt
* Rating agencies say changes would improve capital structure
Feb 24 Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record a substantial loss for year
* Loss is primarily attributable to share of loss for year of an associate of group which is expected to record asset impairment for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rating agencies say changes would improve capital structure
Feb 28 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd :
BEIJING China plans to target broad money supply growth of around 12 percent in 2017, slightly lower than last year's goal, policy sources said, signaling a bid to contain debt risks while keeping growth on track.