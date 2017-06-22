BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International says during period between 30 May & 6 June, co received notices requesting return of products
June 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
June 22 Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd
* Inside information temporary close of business of flagship store
* On 8 June, there was a fire accident on top of third floor of building, two floors above where co's jewelry store is situated
* Flagship store is temporarily closed for urgent repair and reopening date is yet to be confirmed
* According to defacement features of ceiling, urgent repair is estimated to complete in around one month
* Management of co considers that disruption caused by water leakage has no material effect on group's sales and operation
* Water leakage inflicted no material damage on group's products
* Impairment to store and equipment will be fully covered by responsible party.
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares