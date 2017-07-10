July 10 Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd

* Donghui Hk , investors and jv company entered into investment agreement in relation to capital injection into jv company

* Ding Xin,An Xiafei,Beijing Yitian Xingguang World Music Cultural Development shall transfer 5%, 5% and 20% shareholding in jv respectively

* Donghui Hk shall inject subscription amount of rmb15 million in cash into jv co as consideration for sale equity interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: