BRIEF-Anxin-China Holdings says Poon Lai Yin, Michael resigned as chief financial officer
* On 6 June 2017, company submitted a resumption proposal to stock exchange
July 10 Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd
* Donghui Hk , investors and jv company entered into investment agreement in relation to capital injection into jv company
* Ding Xin,An Xiafei,Beijing Yitian Xingguang World Music Cultural Development shall transfer 5%, 5% and 20% shareholding in jv respectively
* Donghui Hk shall inject subscription amount of rmb15 million in cash into jv co as consideration for sale equity interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
