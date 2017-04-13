FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Orient Victory China says unit,Tianlun And Jian Yin Ju Yuan signed articles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd

* Dongsheng Huamei, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, Tianlun And Jian Yin Ju Yuan signed articles

* JV company will be held as to 40% by Dongsheng Huamei, 30% by Tianlun and 30% by Jian Yin Ju Yuan

* Total registered share capital of JV company will be RMB10 million

* Parties agreed to form JV company to engage in project investment, investment management, asset management and investment consultancy Source text (bit.ly/2oaeBct) Further company coverage:

