BRIEF-TowneBank announces public offering of subordinated notes
* Says launched a public offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
July 11 Oriental Explorer Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record a profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to group recording a fair value gain of approximately HK$90 million for said six month period
* Rent-A-Center - Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co in a go-private transaction for $15.00 per share