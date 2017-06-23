June 23 Oriental Press Group Ltd

* Announcement of results for the year ended 31 March 2017

* FY revenue hk$1 billion versus hk$1.18 billion

* Profit for year attributable hk$163.9 million versus hk$54.6 million

* Final dividend of hk4 cents (2016: hk1 cent) per share and special dividend of hk2 cents (2016: hk2 cents) per share been proposed