BRIEF-Onexim Holdings Limited decreases its stake in RBK to 0.33%
* SAYS ONEXIM HOLDINGS LIMITED DECREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 0.33% FROM 61.58%
June 23 Oriental Press Group Ltd
* Announcement of results for the year ended 31 March 2017
* FY revenue hk$1 billion versus hk$1.18 billion
* Profit for year attributable hk$163.9 million versus hk$54.6 million
* Final dividend of hk4 cents (2016: hk1 cent) per share and special dividend of hk2 cents (2016: hk2 cents) per share been proposed
* No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017