6 months ago
BRIEF-Oriflame CFO: "clearly aiming" to reach 15 pct EBIT margin target 2020
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Oriflame CFO: "clearly aiming" to reach 15 pct EBIT margin target 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding CEO Magnus Brannstrom and CFO Gabriel Bennet to analysts and media at capital markets event:

* CFO says will spend more going forward on marketing, selling expenses

* CFO says clearly aiming to reach operating margin of around 15 percent in 2020

* cfo says will be in lower part of the targeted net debt/ebitda corridor of 0.5-1.5 in the next 4-6 quarters

* CEO says thinks will need to focus group's research and development spend more on skin care and wellness products categories, and possibly but not necessarily increase research and development spend

* CEO says around 5 years from now, product categories skin care and wellness will account for much more significant share of group turnove Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

