3 months ago
BRIEF-Oriflame Q1 EBIT just below expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Oriflame Q1 EBIT just below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding Ag

* Q1 local currency sales increased by 8% and euro sales increased by 11% to eur 340.1m (eur 305.8m).

* Q1 ebitda amounted to eur 40.4m (eur 27.7m).

* year to date sales development is approximately 9% in local currency and development in q2 to date is approximately 11% in local currency

* Q1 EBIT eur 29.8m (21.1)

* Reuters poll: oriflame q1 sales were seen at 343 million eur, ebit at 31.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

