6 months ago
February 22, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Origin, Arcadia announce China Biotechnology collaboration in corn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Origin Agritech Ltd -

* Origin, Arcadia announce China biotechnology collaboration in corn

* Co and Arcadia announced their collaboration to achieve first-ever export of key corn biotechnology product developed in China

* Under agreement Arcadia will assist co in developing information for submission to authorities in U.S., China, other countries

* Project involves production of inbred and hybrid seed lines under quarantine conditions in Arcadia greenhouses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

